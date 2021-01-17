Ronald Jones active, Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray out

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have made their game-time decision about whether running back Ronald Jones will be active for their game against the Saints.

Jones is in the lineup and now attention will turn to what kind of role he will play. Jones was active last weekend, but did not play a snap because of a quad injury that flared up ahead of the game.

Head coach Bruce Arians has already said that Leonard Fournette will be the starter on Sunday.

Safeties Jordan Whitehead and Andrew Adams are also active after being listed as questionable. Quarterback Ryan Griffin, wide receiver Justin Watson, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, safety Javon Hagan, guard Earl Watford, tight end Antony Auclair, and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter are inactive for Tampa.

On the Saints’ side, reports that quarterback Taysom Hill and running back Latavius Murray will not play have been confirmed. Hill has a knee injury and Murray is dealing with a quad injury.

Cornerback Patrick Robinson, wide receiver Juwan Johnson, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, and cornerback Ken Crawley are also out.