Saints score first, lead 3-0

The Saints have an early lead in New Orleans.

After forcing a three-and-out to open the game, Saints punt returner Deonte Harris fielded a kick with Jaydon Mickens bearing down on him. Mickens bounced off Harris, however, and Harris wound up on the Tampa 21-yard-line after a 54-yard return.

Bucs safety Jordan Whitehead got a personal foul for lowering his had to initiate contact on wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to move them closer, but the Saints failed to keep moving and Michael Thomas couldn’t stay inbounds on a third-down pass to the end zone.

Wil Lutz‘s field goal has the Saints up 3-0 with 11:30 to play in the first quarter.