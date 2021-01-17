Sean McVay on Jared Goff: Everything is being evaluated

Getty Images

After the Rams lost to the Packers on Saturday afternoon, Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Jared Goff was the team’s starting quarterback “right now.”

McVay revisited the topic on Sunday and made it clear that he’s not writing Goff’s name into the starting lineup for 2021. McVay said that he thinks it is important to evaluate every position and that quarterback would not be excluded from that process this offseason.

“Everything is being evaluated,” McVay said, via Greg Beachem of the Associated Press. “I’m not ready to make any sort of statements with regards to any starting position or not. We’re going to have a level of competition in anything that we do.”

The importance of evaluating other options at the quarterback position has not been part of recent Rams offseasons, so this is a bit more significant than the usual end-of-season housekeeping. The terms of Goff’s contract makes it difficult to move on without him, but the door appears to be open for a major change in his role.