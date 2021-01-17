Sean Payton on Drew Brees’ future: “I think that’s for another press conference”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2021, 10:15 PM EST
Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
With the Saints exiting the postseason on Sunday, the question now becomes whether quarterback Drew Brees will retire.

He reportedly will.

Coach Sean Payton said nothing to dispute that notion in his post-game press conference. “I think that’s for another press conference,” Payton told reporters.

Brees has yet to speak to reporters. We’ll post something on whatever he says. His body language and facial expressions definitely suggested that he was leaving the Superdome for the last time as a player.

If so, he leaves the game as one of the all-time greats. First-ballot Hall of Famer. Top 10 of all time. Maybe top seven. Maybe top five. The full analysis of his career is for another article.

  1. Night night Sean Payton. Those lips will somehow be extra puckered tonight. The playoff choking continues! Now back to sub-500 seasons.

  4. faithful49er707 says:
    January 17, 2021 at 6:48 am
    Buc’s win today.

    Not because they’re the better team. Its because it’s extremely difficult to beat the same team 3 times in a NFL season.

  6. If that’s it, he had a great career. He shouldn’t feel too bad, Brady’s last throw as a Patriot was a pick-six.

  10. Watching Brees struggle to throw downfield and then jogging into the tunnel while taking a peek back towards the Superdome, yea he’s done.

  13. So much for plugging in any QB to the ‘system’ – Brady WAS the system. As a head coach, Bill was sub – .500 pre-Brady and is now sub-.500 post Brady…speaks for itself as Brady at 43 in his FIRST season with a new team at 43 and taking them to the Conference title game. BB should give his pathetic boat with the ring count on the back to the guy who actually earned those rings in SPITE of working with a losing head coach….uh, that would be BRADY. Case closed.

  14. Worst part is he caved to preserve team cohesion. Head on back to Austin and get away from the city you tried to help and contributed so much to.

  15. Goodbye to the ultimate stats padder! My rooting interest is over. I just wanted to see Brees lose. From this point on, I don’t even care who wins the Super Bowl!

  16. How does #43 of the saints still even have a job after the Minneapolis Miracle? Every time I see the guy on the screen it is for the wrong reasons; he is either getting torched or whiffing on a play, I swear. Every single time.

  17. I think he was a guy who never had an elite arm talent, but managed to work his heart out to be the best he could be. Any dad would want their kid to have his work ethic, attitude, leadership and character. Anyone saying otherwise is a hater or a troll.

  19. Sean Payton has always been too clever by half. Maybe if he had spent less time focusing on that Jaimes Winston gadget play to troll the Bucs, he would have had a better game plan.

  21. I wouldn’t go to that top 5 or even top 10 stuff. His limitations were always apparent when he played higher end defenses in the playoffs, especially the last half of his career. He’s been the weak link on this very stacked Saint team the last four years in the playoffs. I can’t say you’re top anything when you have that on your career epitaph.

  22. Tampa heading to the NFC championship game with Tom Brady at the helm. The Bay Area’s complete and utter domination of Boston sports is complete with the Rays, Lightning and now the Bucs.

  24. I have enough respect for Drew Brees to let him tell us when his career is over. Tonight was more about Tom Brady. Brady is one win away from the super bowl, and Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs.

  25. faithful49er707 says:
    January 17, 2021 at 6:48 am
    Buc’s win today.

    Not because they’re the better team. Its because it’s extremely difficult to beat
    the same team 3 times in a NFL season.
    Yet another NFL fallacy. Actually, the team that won twice, also wins the 3rd game more often than not. 14-8 since 1970. Just like running QBs can’t win a SB in the NFL. You got 1 maybe 2 of these type QBs in the league per year, if that, and yet they are supposed to take on 30 other teams and come out on top? If half the league were running QBs, I think you would see many SB trophies. Expand your mind.

  26. Chill_Mickelson says:
    January 17, 2021 at 10:25 pm

    BB should give his pathetic boat with the ring count on the back to the guy who actually earned those rings in SPITE of working with a losing head coach….uh, that would be BRADY. Case closed.

    Nonsense. Brady went to a team that was stacked to the gills with talent in every position – from years of being a bad team with good draft picks and cash to spare.

    Belichick, on the other hand, was left without a franchise QB, or even a reliable QB, and a roster depleted with injury.

    They both relied on each other to reach the heights they did. The all-time great coaches and QBs always do. There’s no way Brady wins 6 rings with another coach. There’s no way Belichick does either with a lesser QB. It doesn’t diminish either of them to recognize that. It’s just how it works.

  27. If this is it for Brees, it was a tough way to go out. But he’s had a great career, and he’s a record-holding, first ballot HOFer. In the NFL, careers rarely end on a high note.

  28. MICHAEL THOMAS numbers

    0 RECEPTIONS
    0 YARDS
    0 TOUCHDOWNS

    Its almost certain had Jameis Winston started Thomas numbers would have look a lot different.

  29. What should Brees feel regretful about. He sails off into the sunset with a bunch of records, a beautiful wife, three nice kids and millions of bucks aboard his M$25 private jet. Poor baby

  32. A 7-9 roster is not stacked. They had only one player make the pro bowl this season, and that player was Jason Pierre Paul. The common denominator this season is Tom Brady, period. Belichick has a losing record without Brady. Get over it and accept it.

  33. I have been a Patriots fan since 1960. My friends my age and I all were rooting for Tom and Gronk. None of us have any animosity towards Tom.

    I am probably the biggest Belichick supporter of the group but all of us think Belichick and Brady are both the GOATS. A couple of my friends still blame Bill for letting Tom walk but I don’t.

    The salary cap, free agency, coaches moving for promotions and drafting at the bottom of rounds had caught up with the team. Bill gave Tom his freedom to stay or go.Time to rebuild.

    Tom was not going to win with the Pats this year and the Bucs were an ideal landing spot. Great to see Tom going to his 14th championship in 21 years. That’s a record that never will be matched.

    I look forward to next week and next year.

