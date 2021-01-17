Sean Payton on Drew Brees’ future: “I think that’s for another press conference”

Getty Images

With the Saints exiting the postseason on Sunday, the question now becomes whether quarterback Drew Brees will retire.

He reportedly will.

Coach Sean Payton said nothing to dispute that notion in his post-game press conference. “I think that’s for another press conference,” Payton told reporters.

Brees has yet to speak to reporters. We’ll post something on whatever he says. His body language and facial expressions definitely suggested that he was leaving the Superdome for the last time as a player.

If so, he leaves the game as one of the all-time greats. First-ballot Hall of Famer. Top 10 of all time. Maybe top seven. Maybe top five. The full analysis of his career is for another article.