Getty Images

Another Sunday, another green light for football.

With all 256 regular-season games played in the original 17-week structure and with the first eight playoff games accomplished without postponement, Sunday’s games are cleared to proceed, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

The Browns have had persistent COVID-19 issues over the past several weeks, and Saints offensive lineman Will Clapp tested positive on Friday.

Those issues won’t stop Browns-Chiefs and Buccaneers-Saints from moving forward later today.

The NFL’s has managed to get all games played amid an ever-worsening pandemic. It was the product of good planning, smart adjustments to protocols, and frankly plenty of luck.

The league is not getting complacent down the stretch. As PFT reported recently, the league will assign individuals to each of the four teams that advance to the championship round, in order to ensure compliance with all COVID-19 protocols.