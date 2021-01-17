Travis Kelce TD gives Chiefs 10-point lead

Getty Images

The Browns’ defense hasn’t stopped the Chiefs’ offense yet.

After Patrick Mahomes ran for a touchdown on Kansas City’s first offensive drive, he threw a touchdown on the second.

The receiver was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught a short pass and rumbled into the end zone on a 20-yard score.

For the Browns, the highlight of the game so far was 272-pound defensive end Myles Garrett somehow running down the Chiefs’ speedy receiver Mecole Hardman and tackling him after a 42-yard gain. That was a phenomenally athletic play, although when the best play of the day is a tackle after a 42-yard gain, that says something about what kind of day the Browns are having.

Mahomes is 8-for-9 for 123 yards, hasn’t turned the ball over and hasn’t been sacked. The Browns’ offense made some plays on their first drive and got into field goal range, but it’s 13-3 Kansas City and there’s little reason to believe the Browns can keep the Chiefs in check.