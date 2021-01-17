Tre’Quan Smith scores again, Saints up 20-13

Getty Images

The Saints got wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith back from injured reserve this week and they’re happy to have him on Sunday.

Smith caught his second touchdown pass of the game to cap the first possession of the third quarter and the Saints are now up 20-13 on the Buccaneers. It was a 16-yard pass from Drew Brees and Smith’s first touchdown came from Jameis Winston on a trick play in the first half.

Smith was being guarded by backup Ross Cockrell on the play because starting Bucs corner Carlton Davis had exited after getting hurt on the previous play.

Smith now has three catches for 85 yards and the defense will try to keep the lead intact before his next chance to add to those totals.