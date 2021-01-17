Tyreek Hill shoves receivers coach Greg Lewis

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill is getting upset.

After the Chiefs kicked a field goal to make the score 22-10 late in the third quarter of Sunday’s divisional round playoff game against the Browns, CBS cameras showed Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill on the bench, angry and upset.

Eventually, Hill gave receivers coach Greg Lewis a hard shove just as the game went to a commercial.

After the break, CBS showed the moment again. Tony Romo downplayed the incident, but the video speaks for itself. Hill was angry, and Hill shoved Lewis. Whether Lewis was laughing about it a couple of minutes later doesn’t matter.

Indeed, the CBS production truck cut to the camera that was trained on Hill because someone noticed that something was brewing.

Hill presumably believed he was open in the end zone on the third-down play that preceded the field goal. The replay shown by CBS indicated that Hill wasn’t nearly as wide open as he seemed to believe.

