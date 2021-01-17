Urban Meyer considering Raheem Morris for Jaguars defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Raheem Morris interviewed to be head coach of the Jaguars. He might take defensive coordinator as a consolation prize.

Morris is a candidate for Jaguars defensive coordinator and will meet with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer this week, Josina Anderson reports.

After finishing the 2020 season as the Falcons’ interim head coach, Morris interviewed to get that job on a permanent basis, but Arthur Smith was chosen instead. Morris also interviewed for the Jaguars’ head-coaching job.

Morris was the Buccaneers’ head coach for three seasons and has had several stints as a defensive assistant.