Willie Snead: Loss will be a “wake-up call” for Lamar Jackson

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2021, 9:12 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson checked off one box with the team’s playoff win over the Titans, but Saturday night’s loss to the Bills showed there’s still things left to do.

Baltimore’s defense kept a potent Bills Offense in check, but four trips inside the Bills’ 30-yard-line ended with just three Ravens points. The last of those trips saw Taron Johnson pick off a Jackson pass in the end zone and return it for a touchdown and the next play would be Jackson’s last of the evening.

Jackson left after he suffered a concussion, which wide receiver Willie Snead called “just a sucky moment” in his postgame press conference. Jackson was held in check as a runner and went 14-of-24 for 162 yards through the air in a game that Snead believes will be the impetus for better things in the future.

“I just think he’ll look back at the whole season — not just this game, the whole season — and he’ll make those adjustments that he needs to do to be an elite quarterback; an even more elite quarterback,” Snead said. “He is an elite runner, an elite passer, but there are steps he can take, better strides that he can take, and he knows that. That’s the competitor in him to want to get better each and every offseason, to fix the little things that his game needs improvement on and continue to get better as a passer. I think if he knuckles down on that part of his game and really reaches his full potential in that area, then the sky is the limit for Lamar, man. It’s just a matter of time. So, it’s really on him. I think this game is going to be a wake-up call for him, hopefully this offseason. So, we’ll see what he does next year.”

The Ravens were 32nd in the league in passing offense this season and their shortcomings in that area helped bring their season to an end on Saturday night. There are other things the Ravens need to address to change that performance, but Snead being right about Jackson would be a real boost to their chances of avoiding another disappointing end to a season.

29 responses to “Willie Snead: Loss will be a “wake-up call” for Lamar Jackson

  1. Should be a wakeup call for the ravens organization Jackson isn’t the answer hes not developing.

  4. Good luck with that, being 32nd in passing out of 32 kind of telegraphs his shortcomings. Jackson is one leg injury from being out of the league. Without his running ability the rest of his skill set wouldn’t get you past the practice squad.

    The moment defenses don’t have to worry about his running the Ravens are done. They have done a great job of masking his passing shortcomings but that only takes you so far.

  5. The Ravens OL was dominating and Greg Roman abandoned the run too early.I think they should have kept running between the tackles mixed in with Jackson pulling the ball out and running wide. Also,Dobbins dropped a couple of passes that cost them, probably 2 TDs.

  8. I don’t think he’ll be able to adjust to this because he’s not an elite quarterback. He’s a running back quarterback. He can’t read defenses and he can’t throw an accurate ball.

  9. Sure, sure they are.

    We’ve seen the ceiling of this offense. And whatever window the Ravens have is not very long – this isn’t the last time Lamar is going to get hurt if he is going to play like a RB. Maybe last night’s concussion was a fluke, but hurting knees / ankles is just unavoidable playing like he does.

  10. LJ gets more hate from fans outside of Baltimore than any player in recent memory. He’s been playing behind a patchwork offensive line most of the season and can’t control his receiver’s drops. Does he have room to improve? Absolutely, but he deserves more respect. Josh Allen didn’t exactly light it up last night either. Good luck the rest of the way Bills.

  11. It’s really eye opening how terrible the Ravens O is on second and long. I watched Buffalo disrupt the Ravens first down play a few times and every time they did Lamar had a look of hopelessness on his face coming out of the huddle for second down. If they have to get more than 12-15 yards on any play all Lamar thinks about is running.

  13. “ If Jackson doesn’t throw that pick 6, Ravens win that game.”

    Which is kind of the point for many. Jackson will not win you those games because he will throw that pick or make a fundamentally poor throw and miss his guy. Add in the new era of young gun QB’s in the AFC and it becomes evident that Baltimore’s best days are behind them, just like Pittsburgh. Hell even Baker has made great strides which I never thought I would live to see.

  14. Jackson’s footwork was terrible all game. Is he getting lessons from Dwayne Haskins?

  15. In all fairness, had he not thrown the pick six and had the kicker not missed two field goals, at that point they had out played and would have outscored the Bills. Thus it was a tight game and very hard to throw the ball in the wind as well.

  17. Josh Allen and his vaunted offense scored 10 points by themselves (The D got the other 7) but people always question Lamar Jackson. If Aaron Rodgers played yesterday instead of Lamar I don’t think anybody will question Josh Allen. It will be the Bills fault. But Lamar is looked at by a different standard and rules

  19. Roman has to go….he’s too predictable. You’re not going to win every 13-10 game.

  20. You know not like I can say I hate to be right like a lot of people are here. It was pretty much taboo to suggest that Jackson is not a complete QB and that passing for 150 yards a game isn’t gonna cut it. I guess you will have to ask the die hard supporters of his why they looked passed his passing issues. But now they need to get to work. The shine is off. I huge issue for them is going to be how Jackson pulls the ball down 2-3 seconds after the snap and stops looking down field. I am not saying they can’t figure it out but his contract is up soon, so will they give him big $ and try to figure it out or just keep living with him basically being one dimensional. Being one dimensional might get you into the playoffs but it ain’t gonna win it all.

  21. When you have a QB that runs a lot it is hard to get into a successful throwing rhythm. They take a lot of hits and it messes up continuity. Look at how Josh Allen has taken off in his passing game as they lessened his running.

  22. Jackson will get his super bowl, I’d much rather have him then some garbage time yard compiler like Stafford or Ryan

  23. I feel bad for Ravens fans, because their head coach has hooked their cart, and their future, to a quarterback who’s gimmick doesn’t fly come playoff time. This was the third year in a row Lamar got exposed in the playoffs. He’s limited in his throwing abilities, and his ability to read defenses. What you see is what you get. He’s never winning a Superbowl… EVER

  24. LJ is a GREAT RB, it’s time the Ravens admit that. The rookie that came in when he went down appeared to have better pocket presence & he just got called up from their practice squad!

    Have you not listened to any of the flack Allen has gotten the last 3 years for bad plays. Josh Allen gets blamed for last years Houston loss still.
    The truth is the ravens for out coached by Leslie Frazier/ he came up with a great plan to stop Jackson.

  26. The Ravens OL was dominating and Greg Roman abandoned the run too early.I think they should have kept running between the tackles mixed in with Jackson pulling the ball out and running wide. Also,Dobbins dropped a couple of passes that cost them, probably 2 TDs.

    They had some success with runs early yes but Allen over throws a wide open diggs, gabe Davis dropped a td and we missed two kicks too. Those misses
    Happened to both teams.

  27. It should be a wakeup call for Harbaugh to realize you can’t win with a RB at QB. Funny how their backup is just another glorified RB.

  28. Think about what happened to Cam Newton when he turned 29. Once teams didn’t fear Cam Newton running all over them he ceased to be a feared QB.

    Sure Cam is still a threat to run but he’s not feared any more and that allows teams to force him to beat them with his arm and he can’t.

    Jackson may be a better runner than Cam but he’s also a worse passer. The clock is ticking on his running ability.

