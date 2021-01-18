49ers announce DeMeco Ryans, Mike McDaniel promotions to coordinator spots

Getty Images

The 49ers announced a pair of previously reported promotions on Monday.

DeMeco Ryans will move from inside linebackers coach to defensive coordinator and Mike McDaniel will go from offensive run game coordinator to offensive coordinator.

Ryans replaces Robert Saleh, who was hired as the head coach of the Jets late last week. He has spent the last four seasons on the 49ers coaching staff and played linebacker in the NFL for a decade before moving into coaching.

McDaniel has been an assistant to Kyle Shanahan with several teams and was the run game coordinator for the last three years. Passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur is going with Saleh to the Jets as their offensive coordinator.