Andy Reid: Tyreek Hill, receivers coach Greg Lewis were just messing around

During the third quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round win over the Browns, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was shown on the CBS broadcast shoving his position coach, Greg Lewis.

CBS replayed the moment again after the commercial break, but then displayed Hill and Lewis laughing together shortly after.

On Monday, head coach Andy Reid said the shove was not a big deal.

“They were messing around,” Reid said, via Jeff Darlington of ESPN. “I know how it came off, but if you look at a minute later, they’re laughing over there. If you talk to both of them, they’ll tell you they were just messing around.”

So, apparently there were no hard feelings. Hill finished Sunday’s win with eight catches for 110 yards.