Anthony Weaver scheduled for interview with Jaguars

Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s first coaching job was on Urban Meyer’s staff and his next one may be as well.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Weaver is scheduled to interview with the Jaguars. There’s no word on what position Weaver, who also coached the Texans’ defensive linemen, is up for in Jacksonville.

Weaver was a graduate assistant at the University of Florida in 2010 and then moved on to North Texas the next year. He landed in the NFL in 2012 and moved to Houston in 2016. The 2020 season was his first as a coordinator.

Former Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is reportedly a candidate for the defensive coordinator position on Meyer’s first NFL staff.