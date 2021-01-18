Bruce Arians: Antoine Winfield Jr., not Chase Young, should be rookie of the year

Getty Images

Washington defensive end Chase Young is widely regarded as the defensive rookie of the year for the 2020 NFL season. But Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians does not agree with that selection.

Arians said after the Buccaneers beat the Saints that Antoine Winfield Jr., the Bucs’ second-round defensive back, is a more worthy choice. Arians even took a little shot at Young, who finished the season with 7.5 sacks, saying Winfield’s contributions went far beyond Young’s.

“Can’t say enough about him,” Arians said of Winfield. “To me, he’s the defensive rookie of the year. Seven and a half sacks isn’t anything to what he’s done.”

Arians has taken a few digs at Young this postseason, also saying after the Buccaneers beat the Football Team that Washington’s pass rush didn’t scare them. Winfield started all 16 games in the regular season and has played every defensive snap in the postseason for the Bucs, and Arians would have liked to see his player get the hardware that seems destined to go to Young.