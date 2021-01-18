Bucs designate Vita Vea for return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Buccaneers could be getting a big piece back on their defensive line for the NFC Championship Game.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Bucs are designating defensive tackle Vita Vea for return from injured reserve. Vea can practice with the team on Wednesday and could be added to the active roster for Sunday’s game in Green Bay.

Vea broke his leg in early October and the injury was deemed a season-ender at the time. Two playoff wins have extended Tampa’s season to a point where Vea could find himself back in the mix.

If Vea’s not ready to go this week and the Bucs win, he’d have two more weeks to get healthy for a possible appearance in Super Bowl LV.

Vea had 10 tackles and two sacks in five games before the injury.