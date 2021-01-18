Chiefs first team to host 3 straight conference championships since Andy Reid’s Eagles

Getty Images

The Chiefs will play the AFC Championship Game on their home field for the third consecutive year on Sunday, becoming the first team ever to host the AFC Championship Game three years in a row. But it’s not a first for Andy Reid.

One team has hosted the NFC Championship Game three years in a row, and that team was the Eagles, coached by Andy Reid. The Eagles hosted the NFC Championship Game after the 2002, 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Reid got the Eagles to the NFC Championship Game five times, but he only won one of them. After that one, he lost in the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Now Reid has advanced to three straight AFC Championship Games. He lost the first one to Brady and the Patriots, won last year and will now face the Bills on Sunday for the right to play in the Super Bowl, perhaps against Brady and the Buccaneers.