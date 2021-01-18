Chiefs not worried about Patrick Mahomes’ toe

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes was grimacing — and limping — after the Chiefs’ second touchdown Sunday. He injured the big toe on his left foot, needing attention in the blue medical tent in between series.

But that became a footnote (pun intended) when the Chiefs’ quarterback departed with a concussion with 7:11 remaining in the third quarter.

The bad news for the Chiefs is the uncertainty regarding Mahomes’ status for the AFC Championship Game. He will have to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before he can return.

The good news for the Chiefs is they don’t expect his toe to affect him.

“Yeah, I think he’ll be OK there for right now with the toe part,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via Charles Goldman of The Chiefs Wire. “I think we’ll be alright there.”

The practice reports Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will provide an indication of where Mahomes is in his bid to lead the Chiefs to a second consecutive Super Bowl.