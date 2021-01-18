Chris Olave will return to Ohio State

Getty Images

Quarterback Justin Fields is heading into the NFL, but one of his top receivers will be returning to Ohio State for another season.

Wide receiver Chris Olave announced his decision to stay in Columbus for another year on Monday afternoon.

Olave led the Buckeyes with 50 catches, 729 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns this season. He had 48 catches for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2019 season.

Fields and linebacker Baron Browning also announced their plans for 2021 on Monday. Browning said he will be entering the draft rather than returning for a fifth season thanks to the NCAA granting players the chance to return even if they’d played four years.