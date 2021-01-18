Deshaun Watson asks Texans fans to cancel Monday march to support him

Getty Images

Texans fans aren’t happy with the situation involving quarterback Deshaun Watson, a situation which currently is teetering on the brink of Watson asking to be traded. Some fans plan to hold a march in Houston aimed at supporting Watson on Monday.

Watson has urged them to stop.

“I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today,” Watson tweeted. “Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection.”

Kudos to Watson for doing the right thing. It’s easy and simple to tell your supporters to stand down. (Far easier, apparently, than previously realized by others in positions of great influence.)

We’ll amplify Watson’s message: Cancel the march. At the end of the day, it won’t change anything. The relationship between team and player is frayed, and it’s for the team to figure out how to unfray it. Nothing fans say at this point will make a difference.