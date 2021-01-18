Eric Bieniemy set to interview with Texans on Monday

Getty Images

Perhaps there’s a chance the Texans can repair their relationship with Deshaun Watson.

Houston is set to virtually interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Monday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Because Kansas City is still in the postseason, the organization and NFL had to give permission so that the Texans didn’t have to wait.

“Due to the virtual nature of the interviews, and with club consent, the league made the decision to permit interviews with potential head coaching candidates still in the playoffs,” the NFL said in a statement to PFT.

Watson recommended interviewing Bieniemy and now-Jets head coach Robert Saleh to club leadership. But Houston didn’t request an interview with the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator until Jan. 12. The Texans never interviewed Saleh.

While ESPN reported there’s a “growing sense” that Watson has played his last snap for the Texans, hiring Bieniemy could help mend what’s broken between the two parties.