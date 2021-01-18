For the Bucs, dealing with the cold will be “mental”

Getty Images

It took the Buccaneers 27 years and 22 tries before winning the franchise’s first game when the temperature at kickoff was below 40 degrees.

On Sunday in Green Bay for the first-ever Bay of Pigs NFC Championship, the high will be 31 and the low will be 19. The forecast also calls for snow.

So how will the Bucs handle playing in the Lambeau Field elements?

“It’s just a matter of staying warm on the sideline,” coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday. “Every time I’ve played in Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Cleveland [or] Buffalo, nobody was cold out on the field. It’s more mental and staying warm on the sideline. We’ve got all that technology now with the heaters and everything else. It’s different, but it’s not that big of a deal for us.”

On Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady offered his own views on playing in the cold.

“You’ve just got to have some mental toughness, wear some warm clothes and be ready to go,” Brady told reporters. “It’s chilly, man. That’s January football [in the] northeast [and] midwest. We’ll be prepared. The team that plays the best is going to win, not the team that’s the coldest. We’re going to have to go out there and play well. We’re going to be challenged and it’s going to be a great game.”

Brady said during the season that he’s done living in the cold. But if playing in the cold is what’s needed to get to the Super Bowl, Brady and his teammates will be ready to do it.