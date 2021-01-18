Frisman Jackson, Dave Ragone in mix for Falcons offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Arthur Smith has not said if he will continue to call offensive plays as the Falcons head coach, but the team will be hiring an offensive coordinator either way.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have interviewed Panthers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson for that position. Jackson came from Baylor with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and spent the 2017 season as the Titans’ wide receivers coach.

Smith was the tight ends coach for the Titans that year.

Another former Titans assistant is also among the candidates for the coordinator position. Bears passing game coordinator Dave Ragone worked on the same Tennessee staff with Smith from 2011-2013 and multiple reports have pegged him as a candidate in Atlanta.