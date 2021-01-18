Hall of Fame voters meet Tuesday to decide Class of 2021

USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson look the part of first-ballot Hall of Famers, but will any other first-time finalists earn election in the Class of 2021?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48 selectors meet Tuesday to choose the inductees in the latest class.

Selectors will meet virtually this year instead of the usual in-person meeting the day before the Super Bowl.

Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson are the other first-ballot candidates among the 15 modern-era finalists. Ronde Barber and Clay Matthews Jr., who previously were eligible, made the list for the first time.

Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, John Lynch, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Zach Thomas and Reggie Wayne are the other modern-era candidates.

The committee will elect a maximum of five modern-era players, who must receive a positive vote of at least 80 percent for election.

Coach Tom Flores, contributor Bill Nunn and seniors candidate Drew Pearson also are up for election in the Class of 2021. Selectors will vote on Flores, Nunn and Pearson separately from the modern-era finalists, but all three still must receive 80 percent approval to earn a bust in Canton.