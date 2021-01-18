Jaguars part ways with John Idzik

Getty Images

The Jaguars are continuing to remake their front office with a coach-centric approach under Urban Meyer.

Jacksonville has parted ways with special assistant to the General Manager John Idzik, per a report from NFL media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. He had been with the Jaguars since 2015, assisting former G.M. David Caldwell with tasks like player evaluations, salary cap management, and contract negotiations.

Idzik was the Jets G.M. from 2013-2014.

Last week, Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he would like to have a G.M. in place soon. Candidates for the role are believed to be interim Jaguars G.M. Trent Baalke, former Browns G.M. Ray Farmer, and Jets assistant G.M. Rex Hogan.