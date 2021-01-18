Jaguars will pick 25th after Rams loss in divisional round

New Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer knew his team had the first overall pick in the draft when he took the job and now he knows where the team’s second first-round pick will fall.
Jacksonville acquired the Rams’ 2021 first-rounder as part of the deal for cornerback Jalen Ramsey in October 2019 and it will be the 25th overall selection after the Rams lost to the Packers on Saturday. They also acquired the Rams’ 2020 first-round pick, which they used to take edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson.
The Browns, Ravens, and Saints also have their spots set for April’s draft after losing over the weekend. The entire order appears below:
1. Jaguars
2. Jets
3. Dolphins (via Texans)
4. Falcons
5. Bengals
6. Eagles
7. Lions
8. Panthers
9. Broncos
10. Cowboys
11. Giants
12. 49ers
13. Chargers
14. Vikings
15. Patriots
16. Cardinals
17. Raiders
18. Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Bears
21. Colts
22. Titans
23. Jets (via Seahawks)
24. Steelers
25. Jaguars (via Rams)
26. Browns
27. Ravens
28. Saints