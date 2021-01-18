Jaguars will pick 25th after Rams loss in divisional round

Getty Images

New Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer knew his team had the first overall pick in the draft when he took the job and now he knows where the team’s second first-round pick will fall.

Jacksonville acquired the Rams’ 2021 first-rounder as part of the deal for cornerback Jalen Ramsey in October 2019 and it will be the 25th overall selection after the Rams lost to the Packers on Saturday. They also acquired the Rams’ 2020 first-round pick, which they used to take edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson.

The Browns, Ravens, and Saints also have their spots set for April’s draft after losing over the weekend. The entire order appears below:

1. Jaguars

2. Jets

3. Dolphins (via Texans)

4. Falcons

5. Bengals

6. Eagles

7. Lions

8. Panthers

9. Broncos

10. Cowboys

11. Giants

12. 49ers

13. Chargers

14. Vikings

15. Patriots

16. Cardinals

17. Raiders

18. Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Bears

21. Colts

22. Titans

23. Jets (via Seahawks)

24. Steelers

25. Jaguars (via Rams)

26. Browns

27. Ravens

28. Saints