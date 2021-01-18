Jason Peters plans to play in 2021, but not for Eagles

Getty Images

Jason Peters and the Eagles appeared to be done with each other after the 2019 season, but guard Brandon Brooks‘ season-ending injury led to a reunion.

An injury to Andre Dillard meant that Peters wound up back at left tackle, but was limited to eight games during the 4-11-1 season because of his own injuries. Peters told Jeff Skversky of WPVI that fans deserve more than the Eagles gave them this season, but he doesn’t expect to be part of the effort to bring it to them.

“I’m going to play one more year and try to get me another ring,” Peters said. “It probably won’t be in Philly. Unfortunate, but try to choose a team and try to get another ring.”

Next season would be Peters’ 18th NFL season.