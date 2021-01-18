Joe Cullen to interview for Jaguars defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen is in the mix for the defensive coordinator position in Jacksonville.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cullen will interview with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer this week about filling that key role on his staff. Former Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is also set to interview for that job and Texans defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver is also in the mix for a job with the Jags.

Cullen has been with the Ravens since 2016 and had a previous stint as the Jaguars’ defensive line coach from 2010 to 2012. He’s also coached defensive linemen for the Buccaneers, Browns, and Lions. He served a one-game suspension while with Detroit after arrests for DUI and going through a Wendy’s drive-thru naked.

While there are a few names in the mix on the defensive side of the ball, Scott Linehan has been identified as the favorite to be the offensive coordinator under Meyer. His interview is also slated for this week.