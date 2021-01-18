Justin Fields declares for NFL Draft

Getty Images

There wasn’t much mystery surrounding Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ plan for 2021 and the little bit that did exist was wiped away on Monday.

Fields announced that he will be leaving the Buckeyes and entering the NFL Draft. Fields began his college time at Georgia and transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2019 season. He started 22 games over the last two seasons and Ohio State won 20 of them.

Fields threw for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in those starts. He also ran for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence has been the favorite to go first overall since his freshman year at Clemson. Fields and BYU’s Zack Wilson are generally predicted to be high picks in the first round as well, but the order varies and will ultimately be set by the scouts for teams in the market for a signal caller.