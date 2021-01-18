Kevin Stefanski on Odell Beckham Jr.: I’m excited to get him back here

Getty Images

There’s been plenty of speculation that the Browns may try to move on from Odell Beckham Jr. during the offseason.

The Browns did finish 2020 11-5 and won a playoff game after the wide receiver tore his ACL in Week 7.

But in his season-ending press conference, Kevin Stefanski didn’t sound like a head coach eager to part with Beckham.

“I texted with him this morning. I know he’s working really hard to get better in his rehab. I’m excited to get him back here,” Stefanski said on Monday. “I know it was not easy for him being away from his teammates, especially as these games got bigger and into the playoffs. I know he definitely wanted to be a part of it.”

Beckham caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in his second season with the Browns. But his most explosive play was a 50-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s 49-38 victory over Dallas in Week 4. That was Beckham’s only game with more than 100 yards from scrimmage.