Mark Ingram: Best is still ahead, and I can’t wait

Getty Images

Mark Ingram remains under contract to the Ravens for now, but he won’t return for the 2021 season. The running back knows his future is elsewhere.

Ingram tweeted what reads like a good-bye letter to Baltimore.

“Thank you Mr. Bisciotti and the Ravens for being a first class organization,” Ingram wrote. “I love the real ones in flock nation that supported me and showed luv! My blood brothers, whats understood Ain gotta be explained. Best is still ahead, cant wait! Watch God work. #GodWins #BigTrussForever”

Ingram played his final game for the Ravens in Week 17. He was a healthy scratch in both playoff games.

The Ravens can (and will) save $5 million in cap space by releasing him.

In 2020, Ingram had a career-low 72 carries and a career-low 299 rushing yards.