Matt LaFleur: We’ve come a long way since loss to Bucs, but “just words” at this point

Getty Images

In the days leading up to Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Saints, there were many mentions of New Orleans beating Tampa Bay twice during the regular season.

The Saints won those games by 11 and 35 points, so Sunday’s 30-20 Bucs win was a reminder that past results don’t always predict what will happen in the future. That’s good news for the Packers because they lost 38-10 to the Bucs in Week 6.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that game on Monday and said it didn’t look any better in hindsight. He added that he feels the Packers are a different team than they were in October before noting that his feeling might not add up to a different outcome this Sunday.

“Anytime you get beat 38-10, it’s hard to say it’s not as bad as it looked,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “They did a good job. You’ve got to give them credit. They were more prepared to play than our group was. . . . We’ve come a long way at this point, but everything’s just words at this point.”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two of his five interceptions for the season in that game and Jamel Dean returned one of them for a touchdown. It was only the third pick-six of Rodgers’ career and the Packers will certainly be hoping that number doesn’t grow this weekend.