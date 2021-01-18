Nick Chubb plans to hold onto disappointment, using it as motivation for 2021

Getty Images

Browns running back Nick Chubb was in no mood to talk about his future or about the team’s success this season. He still was too upset with himself for dropping two passes early.

“It was tough,’’ Chubb said Monday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “It didn’t go my way at all. I can only learn from it. It happened, and I’m just mad at myself because that’s something I worked so hard to improve on was catching the ball in the offseason and up until yesterday it’s been working for me. So I can only learn from it, get back to work and when the time comes again, be ready for it.’’

Chubb also lamented his two carries for minus-1 yard on the Browns’ final drive. Cleveland punted with 4:09 remaining after gaining only 12 yards following Karl Joseph‘s interception. They never got the ball back.

“Yeah, I am down,’’ said Chubb, who rushed for 69 yards on 13 carries. “But it’s just those close games when you lose like that, that hurt way more than when you get blown out and just knowing that one drive could’ve made a difference in us going home or playing next week, and just for me personally, I hold myself to a high standard of playing at a high level every game, and I didn’t do that yesterday. Had a couple of errors, so I’m down about that, too.’’

Chubb said he was taking coach Kevin Stefanski’s advice to sit with the disappointment for a while.

“That’s what I’m doing,’’ Chubb said. “I’m going to hold onto this feeling for awhile and get back to work later and see where we are.’’

Chubb finished the regular season with 1,067 yards despite missing four games with a sprained MCL. Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, Chubb is eligible for an extension.