Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

Ohio State right guard Wyatt Davis is leaving to enter the 2021 NFL draft. Davis announced on social media Monday that he was forgoing his final season of eligibility.

“After months of uncertainty this past summer, I made the decision to opt back in for the opportunity to suit back up with my Ohio State brothers and compete for a National Championship,” Davis wrote on Twitter. “Although we came up short of our ultimate goal, I am incredibly proud of what the 2020 Buckeyes accomplished. . . . I would not trade the experience of these last few months for anything and am proud of what our team accomplished.”

Davis opted out of the 2020 season before changing his mind.

A first-team All-American in 2019, Davis earned unanimous All-America honors this season as a junior despite a knee injury. He also was named 2020 Big Ten Offensive Linemen of the Year.