Packers favored by 3.5 over Buccaneers, Chiefs favored by 3 over Bills

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 18, 2021, 10:27 AM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The home teams are favored by about a field goal in Sunday’s conference championship games.

In the NFC Championship Game, the Packers are favored by 3.5 points over the Buccaneers. In the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs are three-point favorites over the Bills.

The Buccaneers are underdogs despite stomping the Packers 38-10 in the regular season. Then again, the Buccaneers lost 38-3 to the Saints in the regular season and then beat the Saints on Sunday, so regular season performance is no guarantee of playoff results.

The Chiefs went to Buffalo and won 26-17 in the regular season, but that regular season result is nowhere near as important as the question of whether Patrick Mahomes will be cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play. If Chad Henne starts for the Chiefs, expect the line to shift dramatically in the Bills’ favor.

Sports books currently have the Chiefs as favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Packers favored by 3.5 over Buccaneers, Chiefs favored by 3 over Bills

  2. Don’t bet against Tom Brady in a championship game. Brady is 10-4 in the postseason on the road.

  3. No way my bills will be able to beat the chiefs in arrowhead. If we were hosting the browns we’d have a chance so it looks like another season without a lombardi.

  9. Bucs may have beat GB earlier this year but

    Packers just hung 32 on the #1 defense in the league – and those are all offensive points, none were defensive. They put up 484 yards on the #1 D compared to the Bucs 316 against the Saints.

    Bucs aren’t going to get 4 turnovers against the Packers in this game either.

    Not saying the Packers will win – but lets not act like the Bucs are some juggernaut.

    Regular season records against playoff bound teams –

    Packers were 4-2
    Saints were 3-2
    Seahawks were 2-2
    Bucs – 1-5

  10. Last time Tom Brady played in Lambeau= Packers Win. Tommy took that L.

    See you Sunday at 2:05 cst

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackerNation!✊

  11. ibtp

    Sorry, KC, but I have to root for the Bills. You guys got yours last year and I have to root for the Pack to take it all anyways.

  12. The Packers should be slight favorites, but the Bucs have been on fire the past few months. If the weather is good, a Bucs win wouldn’t surprise me.

  13. No way Green Bay should be favored. The Bucs are more physical up front on both defense and offense. The cold should slow the Bucs down some which will keep GB in the game. Packers defense is questionable. Bucs will win this!!

  14. jimmygeewhiz says:
    January 18, 2021 at 10:28 am
    Cold and snow in Green Bay forecast for Sunday. Tampa Bay better pack their mucklucks.

    ———————————————–

    Im sure Tom Brady hasn’t forgot how to play in the cold, ya know all those years in New England and 6 Super Bowl rings.

  15. Bucs and Bills will be the far greater SB than any other combination…
    2 great teams this season that both just recently climbed out of the NFL basement…
    the Packers or Chiefs would just diminish the intrigue of the SB since they have both recently been there…

  16. kenmasters34 says:
    January 18, 2021 at 10:36 am
    the way Mahommes looked, I just dont think he can be ready for next week.
    ………………………………………………………………………………..
    Did you watch the play, he never hit his head. Looked bad because he got choked out is what reports are saying. That would explain why everyone said he was doing great after the game. Hope it’s true, will be a great game if he plays.

  17. Yet again, the playoffs prove that QBs must be accurate, make the right reads, and make critical plays at critical junctures in games. Turnovers lead to losses. While this trend of running QBs and gimmicky RPOs has been fun in the regular season, look at the QBs of these teams and try to tell me that you can win a Super Bowl with glorified running backs at the helm. All of these guys can deliver the ball where and when they need to, and their first impulse isn’t to tuck the ball and take off. Mahomes and Allen are two of the young bright stars because while they have that athleticism, they recognize the role of a QB is first and foremost to throw.
    I think we’ve all seen Lamar can’t play this role. The question is if other younger athletic QBs like DeShaun, Kyler, and Burrow can improve like Allen did in terms of decision-making and accuracy and become legitimate Super Bowl-potential QBs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.