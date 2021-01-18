Packers favored by 3.5 over Buccaneers, Chiefs favored by 3 over Bills

Getty Images

The home teams are favored by about a field goal in Sunday’s conference championship games.

In the NFC Championship Game, the Packers are favored by 3.5 points over the Buccaneers. In the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs are three-point favorites over the Bills.

The Buccaneers are underdogs despite stomping the Packers 38-10 in the regular season. Then again, the Buccaneers lost 38-3 to the Saints in the regular season and then beat the Saints on Sunday, so regular season performance is no guarantee of playoff results.

The Chiefs went to Buffalo and won 26-17 in the regular season, but that regular season result is nowhere near as important as the question of whether Patrick Mahomes will be cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play. If Chad Henne starts for the Chiefs, expect the line to shift dramatically in the Bills’ favor.

Sports books currently have the Chiefs as favorites to win the Super Bowl.