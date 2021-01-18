Patrick Mahomes in concussion protocol, Chiefs will “just follow that”

Getty Images

When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes left Sunday’s game, the team said he was being evaluated for a concussion and then said that he’d been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Head coach Andy Reid didn’t say Mahomes had a concussion when giving a brief update on the quarterback’s condition after the win over Cleveland, but he did confirm it when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

“He’s in the protocol, and we’ll just follow that and see how he does here in the next couple days,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website.

Reid noted that decisions about Mahomes’ practice availability will be made by the medical staff. Mahomes would have to make progress through the protocol to be cleared for limited practice and then get through that without any problems in order to take on a larger workload.

Mahomes also hurt his toe on Sunday, but Reid said he does not think that will be an obstacle to playing against the Bills. The concussion is a major one, though, and all eyes will be on Mahomes this week.