Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith joining Chargers staff

The Los Angeles to Las Vegas coaching shuttle service will have someone going the other direction.

After the Raiders hired Gus Bradley to be their defensive coordinator, Las Vegas’ tight ends coach Frank Smith will be joining the Chargers’ staff as run game coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Smith has been with the Raiders since Jon Gruden returned as the club’s head coach in 2018. But before that, Smith was on the Bears staff with Brandon Staley — who was hired on Sunday to be the Chargers’ head coach.

Smith has been credited for his strong work with tight end Darren Waller, who has registered 1,145 and 1,196 yards receiving over the last two seasons.