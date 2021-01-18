Texans interviewing David Culley on Monday

Getty Images

Eric Bieniemy’s interview for the Texans head coaching job has drawn a lot of attention because of Deshaun Watson‘s displeasure with the organization’s initial reluctance to speak with him, but the Chiefs offensive coordinator is not the only person speaking with the team on Monday.

Per multiple reports, Ravens assistant head coach and wide receivers coach David Culley is also interviewing for the position. Culley has not spoken to any other teams about their head coaching openings this offseason.

Culley has spent the last two seasons with the Ravens and has also coached with the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, Steelers, and Buccaneers over the last 25-plus years.

Bieniemy and Culley will join Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis on the interview list in Houston.