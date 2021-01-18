Ravens waive Robert Griffin III

Getty Images

Robert Griffin III is no longer with the Ravens.

The Ravens announced today that Griffin has been waived. It’s not a particularly meaningful move, as Griffin was on injured reserve and was slated to become a free agent in March anyway.

But it does indicate that Griffin’s tenure in Baltimore has ended. The 2012 offensive rookie of the year with Washington, Griffin has been a backup for most of his career and spent the last three seasons in Baltimore.

The Ravens also signed 11 players to reserve/future deals, including quarterback Tyler Huntley, who replaced Lamar Jackson in Saturday’s playoff loss to the Bills.

Baltimore also signed LB Aaron Adeoye, DT Aaron Crawford, DT Braxton Hoyett, WR Jaylon Moore, LS Nick Moore, DE Chauncey Rivers, DB Nigel Warrior, DB Chris Westry, RB Ty'Son Williams and TE Eli Wolf to reserve/future deals. And the Ravens also waived defensive back Davontae Harris, wide receiver De’Anthony Harris (COVID opt-out) and defensive back Tramon Williams.