Report: Bears request to interview Jonathan Gannon for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Bears are beginning to look at candidates to replace defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, who retired after two years with the franchise earlier this month.

Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com reports the Bears have put in a request with the Colts to interview defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon.

He’s been with Indianapolis since 2018, arriving with head coach Frank Reich. Gannon was previously assistant defensive backs/quality control coach for the Vikings from 2014-2017.

Defensive line coach Jay Rodgers and safeties coach Sean Desai are reportedly internal candidates for the role.