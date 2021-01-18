Report: Bears want to interview George Edwards for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Bears have requested permission to speak with Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards for their defensive coordinator opening, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys want to keep Edwards, who was Minnesota’s defensive coordinator from 2014-19, but they cannot block the request.

Edwards spoke with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy about Dallas’ coordinator job before the team hired Dan Quinn, according to Archer.

The Bears are replacing Chuck Pagano, who retired after two years with the franchise.

They also have requested to interview Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon and have defensive line coach Jay Rodgers and safeties coach Sean Desai as internal candidates.