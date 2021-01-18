Report: Brian Daboll staying in Buffalo in 2021

Getty Images

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll looked like he might become the head coach of the Chargers before Los Angeles hired Brandon Staley for the job on Sunday.

Daboll also interviewed with the Jets, who hired Robert Saleh.

Only two jobs remain open, and neither the Texans nor the Eagles appear to have Daboll high on their list of candidates. So Daboll, despite his connections with Texans General Manager Nick Caserio and executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, will remain in Buffalo in his current role for 2021, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

That’s good news for Josh Allen and the Bills, who are playing in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. With another year in Buffalo with Allen, Daboll could become the hot candidate in the next hiring cycle.

The Texans are interviewing Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Ravens assistant head coach David Culley on Monday. They interviewed Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Staley on Sunday.