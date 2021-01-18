Report: Kevin O’Connell candidate for Chargers offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Chargers announced Brandon Staley is their new head coach on Sunday night. As the former Rams defensive coordinator, Staley’s plan to develop likely offensive rookie of the year Justin Herbert is paramount.

Apparently one part of the strategy could be to bring another Rams coach down the 405 to the Chargers’ headquarters.

According to NFL media’s Tom Pelissero, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is a candidate to be Staley’s OC. Though O’Connell does not call plays for the Rams, it would be a lateral move on paper, so head coach Sean McVay would have to approve O’Connell’s departure.

McVay has a history of doing so. Before he became the Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur went from Rams offensive coordinator in 2017 to the same position with the Titans in 2018 so he could call plays.

Pelissero reports O’Connell and Staley are “very close.” But if O’Connell’s move to the cross-town Chargers isn’t approved, Staley could keep Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator.

O’Connell just finished his first year as the Rams’ offensive coordinator after spending three years as an offensive assistant with Washington.