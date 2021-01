Getty Images

Marty Hurney spent several years working with Ron Rivera as GM in Carolina. He may work with Rivera again in Washington.

Hurney is meeting with Rivera and others in Washington today and is the top candidate to be the Football Team’s new GM, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 65-year-old Hurney was the Panthers’ GM from 2002 to 2012 and again from 2017 to 2020. Rivera was the Panthers’ head coach from 2011 to 2019.

Martin Mayhew and Ryan Cowden have also been linked to the job.