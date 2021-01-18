Report: Robert Saleh hiring John Benton, Greg Knapp, Rob Calabrese as offensive assistants

USA TODAY Sports

Jets head coach Robert Saleh isn’t just bringing Mike LaFleur from San Francisco’s offensive staff.

According to Mike Silver of NFL media, Saleh is hiring 49ers offensive line coach John Benton to be New York’s offensive line coach/run game coordinator. Benton had been with the 49ers since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017. He also worked with Saleh with Jacksonville in 2016 and with Houston from 2006-2010.

Silver reports Saleh is also hiring former Falcons quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp to serve in the same position for the Jets. He and Saleh crossed paths with the 2010 Texans. And Rob Calabrese will be New York’s pass game specialist after spending the last two years as an offensive quality control coach for Denver.