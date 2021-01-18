Report: Saints DL coach Ryan Nielsen set to become LSU defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen is reportedly heading to a different job in Louisiana.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that Nielsen is finalizing a deal to become the defensive coordinator on Ed Orgeron’s staff at LSU. Nielsen informed Saints head coach Sean Payton of his intention to leave for Baton Rouge on Monday.

Nielsen just finished his fourth season on the Saints staff. The job was his first in the NFL after 15 years at the collegiate level. He joins former Panthers assistant Jake Peetz as coaches heading to LSU from the professional ranks.

The Saints are also expected to lose assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell. Reports indicate the Lions are set to hire Campbell as their next head coach.