Report: Todd Bowles interviewing with Eagles Monday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers Defense did a great job against the Saints on Sunday and the coach who was calling the plays is reportedly speaking to the Eagles on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will interview for the Eagles’ head coaching vacancy on Monday. Bowles also spoke to the Falcons and Lions this month, but the Falcons hired Arthur Smith and the Lions are set to hire Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell now that New Orleans has been dispatched.

Bowles has some Philly ties. He went to college at Temple and he spent the 2012 season on the team’s coaching staff.

He also has head coaching experience after spending four seasons just up the road from Philadelphia with the Jets. They were 24-40 with Bowles at the helm.