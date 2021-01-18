Reports: Ravens releasing Mark Ingram on Tuesday

Getty Images

Ravens running back Mark Ingram broke his own news, though it was expected.

Ingram tweeted a good-bye letter to Baltimore minutes before multiple reports broke that the Ravens have informed the running back they are releasing him Tuesday.

Ingram played his final game for the Ravens in Week 17. He was a healthy scratch in both playoff games.

The Ravens save $5 million in cap space by releasing him.

In 2020, Ingram had a career-low 72 carries and a career-low 299 rushing yards.

Ingram, 31, has 7,324 rushing yards in 10 NFL seasons, eight with the Saints. He has 9,219 yards from scrimmage in his career and 72 total touchdowns.