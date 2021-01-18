Rich Scangarello returning to 49ers as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The 49ers are losing some assistants to Robert Saleh’s first Jets coaching staff and they’ll be bringing back a former member of the organization to fill one of the holes.

Michael Silver of NFL Media reports that Rich Scangarello will return as the team’s quarterbacks coach. He held that position in 2017 and 2018 before spending one year as the Broncos offensive coordinator. Scangarello was a senior offensive assistant for the Eagles in 2020.

Passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur is leaving to become the Jets’ offensive coordinator. The Jets are also hiring John Benton as offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Silver reports the 49ers will replace Benton with Chris Foerster. Foerster has been on the staff the last two years as a game-planning assistant and has had two other stints as the 49ers’ offensive line coach. He was the Dolphins’ offensive line coach in 2016 and 2017 before resigning in October 2017 after a video surfaced that showed him snorting a white powder.