Robby Anderson: At times with the Jets, I felt like I was losing my love for football

After spending his first four seasons with the Jets, Robby Anderson signed a two-year contract with the Panthers last offseason. He looked completely worth the $12 million guaranteed price tag in 2020.

Anderson led the team with 95 receptions, finishing second with 1,096 yards receiving. It was the first time in his career reaching 1,000 yards.

The wide receiver recently called signing with the Panthers “one of the best decisions I made” in part because of how playing with the Jets made him feel.

“I just felt like a sense of peace being [with the Panthers],” Anderson said, via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. “It was times when I was in New York that I honestly, I just didn’t, I felt like I was losing my love for football. It was days I wouldn’t even want to go to the building like I didn’t like feeling like that … there was just a lot of things. I just wasn’t genuinely happy there all the time.

“And in Carolina, it just felt like a new breath of air for me and I just [felt] at a real peace, I felt comfortable. Like I actually liked Charlotte. I was excited to go to work every day and get better and just enjoy even though things weren’t always 100 percent how we would want them to be, but I still was happy being there and still enjoyed it.”

Now after a career year, Anderson feels like his 2020 season can propel him to more success going forward.

“I definitely know that I’m capable of much more and I feel like I’m starting to approach the prime of my career,” Anderson said. “But I definitely think that was an example of what’s to come and what I’m capable of doing, God willing.”