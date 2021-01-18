Saints won 49 games in four years without reaching a Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Saints have had a great run over the last four years. At least in the regular season.

But the contrast between the Saints’ regular-season success and their postseason lack of success has been noteworthy: The Saints have won 49 regular-season games in the last four years, the most wins in a four-year span by a team that failed to reach a Super Bowl, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

In 2017 the Saints went 11-5 but lost in the divisional round of the playoffs. In 2018 the Saints went 13-3 but lost in the NFC Championship Game. In 2019 the Saints went 13-3 but lost in the wild card round. And in 2020 the Saints went 12-4 but lost yesterday in the divisional round.

If Drew Brees is retiring, he’s retiring as a first ballot Hall of Famer and the greatest player in Saints franchise history. But he’s also retiring after having played in only one Super Bowl, and having won only five playoff games in 11 seasons after that Super Bowl. The Saints had plenty of success with Brees, but not as much postseason success as they would hope.